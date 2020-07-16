All Xbox One consoles reportedly discontinued as Series X takes over

Microsoft may have discontinued the Xbox One family of consoles in the lead up to Xbox Series X.

With the Xbox One family of consoles – base Xbox One, One S, One S All Digital Edition, One X – being completely removed from Amazon, Target and even the Microsoft Store, the hardware manufacturer is taking the family of consoles around back and giving them the ol’ shotgun.

All consoles in the US are either out of stock – a statement Microsoft has been waiting to see since 2013 – or labelled as discontinued. Stores in the UK still seem to have some of the consoles available except the official Microsoft Store.

In Australia, major retailers EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are reported to have deleted Xbox One and One X consoles from their databases as they don’t expect any more shipments of Xbox consoles to arrive at their stores.

With Microsoft currently set to release their next-gen Xbox Series X, a console that has a name way to close to the current-gen One X, it makes sense to cull the crowd. With Project Lockhart, aka Xbox Series S, rumoured to be a cheaper console to succeed the base Xbox One console, it makes even more sense for Microsoft to cut the console family short.