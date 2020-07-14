The Xbox Series X is set to launch before the end of 2020 – hopefully sometime around November, if we’re lucky! – and you can now take a more in-depth look at just what’s going on inside Xbox’s upcoming next-gen console.

Thanks to Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for the Xbox Series X (via Xbox Wire), we can now see what powers the Xbox Series X.

At the heart (literally) of the Xbox Series X is a customer processor that leverages the latest RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures from AMD to deliver a “best-in-class” next generation processor. This processor delivers more than 12 TFLOPs of GPU power along with more than four times the CPU processing power of the Xbox One X.

Ronald also says that the Series X includes the “highest memory bandwidth of any next generation console” with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, including 10GB of GPU optimised memory at 560 GB/s to “keep the processor fed with no bottlenecks.”

The development of the Xbox Series X also heralded the introduction of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Designed as the “ultimate solution for game asset streaming in the next generation,” Ronald says that this “radical reinvention of the traditional I/O subsystem directly influenced all aspects of the Xbox Series X design.”

You can find a deep dive (courtesy of Xbox Wire) into each component of the Xbox Velocity Architecture below.

Hardware Accelerated Decompression: Game packages and assets are compressed to minimize download times and the amount of storage required for each individual game. With hardware accelerated support for both the industry standard LZ decompressor as well as a brand new, proprietary algorithm specifically designed for texture data named BCPack, Xbox Series X provides the best of both worlds for developers to achieve massive savings with no loss in quality or performance. As texture data comprises a significant portion of the total overall size of a game, having a purpose built algorithm optimized for texture data in addition to the general purpose LZ decompressor, both can be used in parallel to reduce the overall size of a game package. Assuming a 2:1 compression ratio, Xbox Series X delivers an effective 4.8 GB/s in I/O performance to the title, approximately 100x the I/O performance in current generation consoles. To deliver similar levels of decompression performance in software would require more than 4 Zen 2 CPU cores.

New DirectStorage API: Standard File I/O APIs were developed more than 30 years ago and are virtually unchanged while storage technology has made significant advancements since then. As we analyzed game data access patterns as well as the latest hardware advancements with SSD technology, we knew we needed to advance the state of the art to put more control in the hands of developers. We added a brand new DirectStorage API to the DirectX family, providing developers with fine grain control of their I/O operations empowering them to establish multiple I/O queues, prioritization and minimizing I/O latency. These direct, low level access APIs ensure developers will be able to take full advantage of the raw I/O performance afforded by the hardware, resulting in virtually eliminating load times or fast travel systems that are just that . . . fast.

Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS): Sampler Feedback Streaming is a brand-new innovation built on top of all the other advancements of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Game textures are optimized at differing levels of detail and resolution, called mipmaps, and can be used during rendering based on how close or far away an object is from the player. As an object moves closer to the player, the resolution of the texture must increase to provide the crisp detail and visuals that gamers expect. However, these larger mipmaps require a significant amount of memory compared to the lower resolution mips that can be used if the object is further away in the scene. Today, developers must load an entire mip level in memory even in cases where they may only sample a very small portion of the overall texture. Through specialized hardware added to the Xbox One X, we were able to analyze texture memory usage by the GPU and we discovered that the GPU often accesses less than 1/3 of the texture data required to be loaded in memory. A single scene often includes thousands of different textures resulting in a significant loss in effective memory and I/O bandwidth utilization due to inefficient usage. With this insight, we were able to create and add new capabilities to the Xbox Series X GPU which enables it to only load the sub portions of a mip level into memory, on demand, just in time for when the GPU requires the data. This innovation results in approximately 2.5x the effective I/O throughput and memory usage above and beyond the raw hardware capabilities on average. SFS provides an effective multiplier on available system memory and I/O bandwidth, resulting in significantly more memory and I/O throughput available to make your game richer and more immersive.

For those who aren’t quite sure what any of this means, here’s a short summary: the Xbox Series X contains some of the most cutting-edge hardware you’ll be seeing in the next generation of consoles.

The Xbox Series X launches sometime in holiday 2020.