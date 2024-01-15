After users' backlash, Microsoft Rewards is back to its original point numbers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has been under fire for quite some time for allegedly “watering down” its Microsoft Rewards initiatives. Now, it seems like things are back to normal: the points are now back to 5, 10, and 30 per reward.

The change has been around recently. Xbox enthusiast @IdleSloth84_ posted the discovery on X (formerly known as Twitter):

(FYI) Microsoft Rewards points have returned to 5, 10, and 30 points per reward again ? pic.twitter.com/hWzWSDYu5L — Idle Sloth?? (@IdleSloth84_) January 15, 2024

The future of Microsoft Rewards has been in limbo, and it’s quite disappointing for folks who spend hours collecting them by doing various tasks.

Back in November, we reported that the Redmond-based tech giant has axed the daily Rewards points for using Edge in several countries. Last month, users were also furious after finding that Rewards, which now has a “cooldown period,” has capped points at just 3 searches per 15 minutes.

And not too long ago, the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox has also been discontinued back in November.

What are your thoughts on this change? Has Microsoft Rewards finally gone back to normal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!