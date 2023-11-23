After five years of incredible run, Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox will reportedly be killed

Microsoft will reportedly discontinue the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox, a controversial move that practically ends its handsome incentives like weekly challenges and streaks.

The move comes as the company transitions to a new Rewards hub on Xbox, which will provide a more streamlined and integrated rewards experience for players.

Several gamers have spotted a warning message on their consoles. The weekly series of activities in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox will continue until the end of November, after which the app will be deactivated.

Players will still be able to earn and redeem Rewards points through the new Rewards hub on Xbox. Its five-year run is finally coming to an end.

Take a look at the full screenshot below, courtesy of @IdleSloth84_ and @GustavoOsrio1:

É por causa disso pic.twitter.com/16yPrKHjxr — Gustavo Osório (@GustavoOsrio1) November 22, 2023

The original message is in Portuguese, but it’s been translated using Google Translate for clarity. The full message reads:

Earn Rewards with Xbox We recreate activities, which we simplify and more integrate players love. The Rewards experience on Xbox by making it revolve around gameplay and with the new Rewards hub on Xbox, players will no longer need to have separate apps to earn or redeem Reward points on Xbox Starting in December 2023, we will no longer publish offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox, focusing instead on new one Rewards. Basically, this change is intended to simplify and streamline the Rewards experience for activities in the new hub players and help them access all Xbox-related offers and activities in one convenient location. The weekly series continues until the end of November and, after that, it will be deactivated in the application, along with the weekly sequence, Rewards with Xbox will remain part of the Microsoft Rewards program, and any points you earn on Xbox will continue being associated with points from other parts of the program. To maximize your points and earn even more, be sure to check out.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated once Microsoft issues a statement.