Microsoft reportedly axes daily Microsoft Rewards points for using Edge in US, UK, Ireland, Japan, & more

Microsoft is quietly removing the ability to gain daily Microsoft Rewards points for using Edge, the Redmond-based tech giant’s popular browser.

While the company is yet to announce the removal, eagle-eyed users on Reddit have found that the daily Edge search points have been removed. The update has been spotted in at least the UK, Ireland, and the US. Folks over at @IdleSloth84_ have spotted this, too.

(FYI) Microsoft has now removed the ability to earn daily points for using the Edge browser, which was 12 points per day in the UK & Ireland ???? Has it happened in your country? Today Yesterday pic.twitter.com/RTL1VQ4QFZ — Idle Sloth?? (@IdleSloth84_) November 29, 2023

Our reader, @Contoso_jpn, has also confirmed that the daily points initiative for using Edge has been removed in Japan.

It may not be a lot. You only get 12 points per day, and there’s also a cooldown between searches now. But still, for people who like to collect rewards, this must have seemed like a huge punch in the face.

And for Xbox users, things are not going so well either. After five years of incredible run, the Microsoft Rewards app on the green console will reportedly be discontinued next month in December 2023.

Last week, Microsoft slapped warnings to some users that basically said, “We will no longer publish offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox, focusing instead on new one Rewards.”

What are your thoughts on this radical change? Let us know in the comments section!