The Novel Coronavirus has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, tech companies have been working hard to help people who will be working or studying from home to protect themselves from the infection. Just a couple of weeks back, Microsoft announced that the company will be adding premium features of Teams to the free version to help people who are relying on Teams.

Now, Adobe has decided to follow Microsoft’s footsteps as the company is offering temporary remote Creative Cloud access to students studying from home. To take advantage of the offer, Adobe has set up an application form that can be used by school IT Admins to request a remote Creative Cloud license. The school also needs to be an existing education customer. Moreover, the Creative Cloud license is temporary and will only be available until May 2020. Adobe will be verifying each request but if your school is an existing customer then it will qualify for the offer.

Adobe is not the only company trying to help its customers. Earlier this month, Microsoft published a comprehensive guide for remote learning as well as for physicians. Yesterday, Apple announced that the company won’t be charging customers interest on March Apple Card payments.