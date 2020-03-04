Microsoft will soon enable Scheduled meetings and Meeting recordings for free edition of Teams

Microsoft Teams free edition already supports online audio and video calls with support for screen sharing as well. In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft is planning to enable two more meeting features that are only available on premium plans. Microsoft Teams free edition users will soon get Scheduled meetings and Meeting recordings features.

With the Meeting recordings feature, you can record your meetings in Teams to capture audio, video, and screen sharing activity. The recording happens in the cloud, and is saved to Microsoft Stream, so you can share it securely across your organization.

With Scheduled meetings feature, you can schedule a meeting. Similar to Outlook, in the scheduling form is where you’ll give a title to your meeting, invite people, and add meetings details.

These new features will be rolled out from March 10th.

via: BusinessInsider