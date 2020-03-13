With the coronavirus pandemic only just getting started, it is increasingly likely that educational institutions will be closed for expended periods.

Many schools and universities are turning to remote learning, and one tool ready-made for the job is Microsoft Teams for Education.

Microsoft Teams is a digital hub that brings conversations, content, assignments, and apps together in one place, letting teachers create vibrant learning environments. Microsoft aims to offer a remote learning experience as personal, engaging and socially connected as learning in a classroom. Microsoft Telas let students and teachers can stay in touch and help each other using conversations, and can feel like they are meeting in person using live meetings. Teachers can track student progress in their daily work using Assignments. And, just like in a classroom, teachers can use the apps and functions of Teams to support how they work best.

Within Teams, teachers can quickly converse with students, share files and websites, create a OneNote Class Notebook, and distribute and grade assignments. Built-in OneNote Class Notebooks and end-to-end assignment management allow teachers to organize interactive lessons and provide effective and timely feedback. School administrators and staff can stay up-to-date and collaborate using Staff Teams for announcements and topical conversations. Educators can share instructional material using Professional Learning Communities.

Class Teams can be used to create collaborative class spaces, provide a virtual meeting platform, facilitate learning with assignments and feedback, and lead live calls with students.

Microsoft’s guide offers best practices to start using Teams for your educational needs to enable remote learning capabilities.

Teams has clients available for desktop (Windows, Mac, and Linux), web, and mobile (Android and iOS) to make sure all your staff and students can stay connected.

Read the full guidance at Microsoft here and watch a video by Microsoft staff discussing the guidance below: