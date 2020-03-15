The Novel Coronavirus has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the virus went global, companies have been asking employees to stay at home or work from home whenever possible. This has caused some concerns as people who are not working can run into troubles with bill payments.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Apple has announced that Apple Card holders can skip March’s payment without incurring interest. The company sent out an email announcing this “Customer Assistance Program.” The email explains:

We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges. – Apple (Email)

The key point here is the last bit that says you have to contact Apple Card support in order to join the Customer Assistance Program. This means if you decide to skip payments without calling, Apple will charge you interest. Apple has taken drastic steps to curb the spread of the virus as the company announced the closure of all its stores last week and even cancelled the in-person WWDC 2020.