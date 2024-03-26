A South Park-inspired Xbox Series X & its controller are apparently on the way

Available for folks in the US above 18 years of age.

Xbox is launching yet another sweepstake. Folks over at the green console’s camp have now teamed up for brand-new South Park-inspired Xbox Series X and its controllers.

Inspired by the latest game, South Park: Snow Day, South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic teamed up for the brand-new consoles, featuring characters like Cartman and Kenny. You can win one of these bad boys by following @Xbox on X and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet until April 25, 2024.

Released just today, South Park: Snow Day arrived to mixed reviews among critics and fans alike on almost all consoles: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Nintendo Switch. You can get the game for $29 on the Xbox Store.

In fact, Xbox is no stranger to popular culture-inspired consoles or controllers, and this definitely is not the first time they announced sweepstakes for such a cool giveaway.

Last year, Microsoft launched the world’s “first-ever edible official chocolate Xbox controller” to celebrate the launch of the new Willy Wonka movie. The same treatment also happened when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit the screens last summer, with Microsoft launching a Xbox controller that smells like pizza.

Will you test your luck in this giveaway?