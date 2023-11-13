Get your Wonka chocolate Xbox controller for the most festive time of the year

Microsoft just launched its so-called Wonka chocolate Xbox controller just ahead of the holiday season. Boasted as the world’s “first-ever edible official chocolate Xbox controller,” gamers of the green console will also get its Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X console.

The latter one is not edible, but the Xbox Controller itself is made of 100% pure chocolate and wrapped in the franchise’s signature gold wrapper. It’s also accompanied by a box of five delectable chocolate truffles, each with a distinct flavor.

“A special Wonka chocolate bar-inspired Xbox Series X bundled with a unique console display modeled after the magic of Willy Wonka’s iconic chocolate store,” says Microsoft in the official announcement, anticipating the upcoming Timothee Chalamet-starring musical fantasy film, Wonka, this December.

This is a giveaway, so you cannot purchase the items directly. To enter the giveaway, you must be over 18 and retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet between today and December 12.

And it’s not even the first food-inspired Xbox controller. When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit the screens last summer, the Redmond-based tech giant launched a giveaway of its TMNT-inspired Xbox controller, which smells like pizza.

Will you test your luck and join the giveaway?