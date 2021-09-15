After Halo 5’s appearance within the GeForce Now database leak, fans have had reignited hope that Halo 5 might come to PC, but 343 Industries have confirmed this isn’t the case.

“Maybe this was for ‘H5:Forge’ but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC,” 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard announced on Twitter as he responded to a hopeful fan.

“We know there’s some demand for it, but as we’ve stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC,” Jerrard continued. “Will never say never, but nothing underway currently.”

In the GeForce Now database leak, there was a lot more than just Halo 5 to get excited about as a number of PlayStation titles were also revealed to be on the cloud gaming platform in one way or another.

While PlayStation has not yet confirmed that these games will not be coming to PC, Nvidia has spoken out to say that the titles are “used only for internal tracking and testing,” so don’t get too excited, even if they do now own Nixxes Software.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 13, 2021

While we might not have Halo 5 on PC to look forward to, 343 Industries does have Halo Infinite on the horizon, as that’s due to launch later this year on PC, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass on day one on December 8th.