PlayStation has announced that another studio is joining the PlayStation family, and this time it’s port specialist Nixxes.

This week we’ve already seen Housemarque and possibly even Bluepoint Games be snapped up by Sony to join the PlayStation Studios family but there are no signs of PlayStation slowing down, with another developer already being welcomed into the family.

If you’ve not heard of them, Nixxes are the Netherlands-based developer who’ve helped to bring a variety of games over to PC, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the recent Tomb Raider games, and Marvel’s Avengers.

With this developer now joining Sony’s arsenal within the PlayStation Studios family, PC ports for their exclusive games are looking more likely than ever, especially if Nixxes talents get coupled with Bluepoint Games so long as they do end up joining the family.

Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

Nixxes “have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers,” Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios announced in the press release before continuing to say that, “Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”