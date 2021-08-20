After Bethesda was officially acquired by Xbox back in March, we’ve steadily seen their back catalogue of games joining Xbox Game Pass, and with some new additions, there are now 30 Bethesda titles available.

In celebration of 2021’s all digital QuakeCon, as well as the newly announced “revitalized edition” of Quake, Bethesda and id Software have added three new games to Game Pass for PC, namely, Quake, Quake 2, and Quake Arena.

These three games will be available in their original form, without any of that pesky remastering gubbins to make them look all new and HD. Thankfully if you do want some of the HD goodness showcased in the enhanced re-release of Quake, that is also available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC.

In celebration of #QuakeCon, Quake, Quake II, and Quake III Arena join @XboxGamePass today! More than 30 Bethesda titles are now available on Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/jAbZ949jCM — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 19, 2021

This latest trio of additions to Game Pass brings the total of Bethesda games available on the service up to 30. The full list is as follows: