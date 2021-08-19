We reported earlier that a new Quake has shown up in QuakeCon’s schedule, as well as in a ESRB listing.

Now the game has also shown up on the Microsoft Store.

Gallery

The description reads:

Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake® is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original.

Experience the Original Game, Enhanced

Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more. There’s never been a better time to play Quake.

Play the Dark Fantasy Campaign

You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.

Get the Original & New Expansion Packs

Quake also comes with both original expansion packs: “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity,” as well as two expansions developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames: “Dimension of the Past,” and the all-new “Dimension of the Machine.”

Discover the All-New “Dimension of the Machine” Expansion

In the deepest depths of the labyrinth lies the core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Crusade across time and space against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal hiding the greatest threat to all known worlds—destroy it…before it destroys us all.

Enjoy Online & Local Multiplayer and CO-OP

Fight through the dark fantasy base campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for 8-player (online) or 4-player (local split-screen) matches. Featuring dedicated server support for online matchmaking and peer-to-peer support for custom matches.

Download Additional, Free Mods & Missions

Expand your experience with free, curated, fan-made and official mods and missions such as Quake 64, which is available to download and play now. More fan-made and official mods and missions coming soon.

Play Together with Crossplay

Play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform!

Take Quake Anywhere with xCloud Portability

Play Quake wherever you want with Xbox’s xCloud, available only to Game Pass Ultimate players.

The game features:

up to 4K

widescreen resolution support

enhanced models

new lighting

anti-aliasing, DOF

original soundtrack

includes the original expansions and a new one by Machinegames

local and online MP

We should be learning more during the upcoming QuakeCon which is due to start today, August 19th, at 2 pm ET with a welcome and 25th-anniversary event for the franchise, which sounds like the perfect place to announce a new “revitalised edition” to us. You can check out the listing in the Microsoft Store, where it is retailing for $9.99, in the meantime here.

via Nibel