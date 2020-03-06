2K Games is the latest publisher to remove its entire gaming catalogue from GeForce NOW, meaning that users can no longer play games such as Borderlands 3 and BioShock Infinite.

The news was announced in a short post on the GeForce NOW forums. You can read the post in its entirety below.

Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future.

NVIDIA didn’t provide a reason for 2K Games’ withdrawal from the service, simply citing that the removal was “per publisher request.”

While GeForce NOW users can no longer play 2K Games on NVIDIA’s game streaming service, six more games have been added: Curse of the Dead Gods, Dead or Alive 6, Deadliest Catch: The Game, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, Nioh Complete Edition, and Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV should be available for all eligible users soon.

2K Games isn’t the first major publisher to pull out of GeForce NOW, with Activision Blizzard and Bethesda Softworks both choosing to remove their game libraries from the service. The Long Dark was also taken down after its devs said that NVIDIA simply “didn’t ask permission.”

While Blizzard chose to remove its entire library, saying that the company only agreed to participate in GeForce NOW’s beta test and not its launch, Bethesda did leave Wolfenstein: Youngblood on the service.

GeForce NOW finally exited its beta stage at the start of February, opening the service up to everyone with a compatible device. The way the service works is by using the power of the cloud to allow you to play your already owned PC games anywhere.

In related GeForce NOW news, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play at launch so long as players own a copy of it on Steam. It’ll also be one of the few RTX-enabled games on the service.