The majority of Bethesda Softworks’ catalogue has been pulled from GeForce NOW, leaving Wolfenstein: Youngblood as the only Bethesda game left to play on NVIDIA’s game streaming service.

The move comes just over a week after Activision Blizzard opted to remove all of its titles from GeForce NOW, leaving many players angered after being able to enjoy games such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty during GeForce’s beta stage.

No reason was given for Bethesda’s withdrawal from GeForce NOW, with just a short post on the NVIDIA forums informing users that the titles were being pulled. You can read the post in full below.

Please be advised most Bethesda Softworks titles will be removed from the GeForce NOW service today. Wolfenstein Youngblood will remain for all members. Founders members can continue to experience the game with RTX On.

You can also see a complete list of all the Bethesda games that are no longer available on GeForce NOW below.

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Doom

Everspace

Fallout 3

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Prey

Quake Champions

Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

We’ll be sure to update if we find out the reasoning behind Bethesda pulling out of GeForce NOW.

GeForce NOW finally exited its beta stage at the start of February, opening the service up to everyone with a compatible device. The way the service works is by using the power of the cloud to allow you to play your already owned PC games anywhere.

In related GeForce NOW news, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play at launch so long as players own a copy of it on Steam. It’ll also be one of the few RTX-enabled games on the service.