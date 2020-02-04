NVIDIA has announced that its GeForce NOW streaming service is now officially out of beta and open to everyone with a compatible device.

GeForce NOW allows you to use the power of the cloud to play PC games anywhere. It works by connecting players to GeForce GTX 1080 PCs in cloud data centres, rendering the games using the latest NVIDIA GameWorks visual technology, and then streaming in high definition them right back to your device.

You’re essentially upgrading your device to a top-of-the-line rig by virtually adding a GeForce graphics card to your PC, Mac, NVIDIA SHIELD, or Android phone. Chromebooks are also set to get the GeForce NOW treatment later this year.

The service connects you to other gamers all around the world, allowing you to play both games you already own on platforms like Steam or the Epic Games Store and also any of the 30 free-to-play games currently available. NVIDIA says that there are currently more than 1,000 games that can be played through single-session installs.

There are currently two membership tiers in the form of Free and Founders. Playing for free is limited to 1-hour play sessions but there’s no set cool-down period, meaning you can rejoin the player queue as soon as your time is up and play for another hour once you reach the front.

If you were a beta member for GeForce now, you’ll find your account automatically upgraded to the free plan.

Founders is a paid tier that’s currently going for a limited time offer of three free months followed by $4.99/month for all of 2020. The Founders membership gives you priority access to GeForce now, extended session lengths that allow you to play for up to six hours, and exclusive access to RTX content.

At the moment, the only four games with ray-tracing enabled are Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Metro Exodus, and Deliver Us the Moon, but NVIDIA promises more to come in the future.

For more information on GeForce NOW, including how to sign yourself up for a membership, you can visit the official website here. Happy gaming!