Zoviz Logo Maker Review: How Good is the AI Platform?

Considering using Zoviz? In this hands-on Zoviz Logo Maker review, I explore the platform’s key features, pricing, and everything else you need to know.

As the name suggests, Zovis is a powerful logo maker. The web-based platform is powered by AI and lets you create high-quality vector files in just a few clicks.

The all-in-one branding solution covers everything from standard logos and social media to favicons and business cards.

It’s the only AI logo maker I’ve tested that supports all languages and its one-time payment plans are suitable for individuals and large businesses alike.

Zoviz Logo Maker Review: Key Features

Zoviz Logo Maker is packed with easy-to-use features. Here’s what stood out the most and my experience using its tools:

High Quality Vector Files

Unlike your average fly-by-night AI tool, I like that Zoviz provides high quality SVG vector files. This lets you easily edit and resize logos without losing quality.

Everything from a business card to a billboard is sharp and legible, even after exporting and working on it yourself.

This compatibility ensures you can use your logo in various marketing materials and with different vendors without issue.

The color accuracy is also excellent, regardless of digital, screen-based, or print use cases.

Furthermore, depending on your needs, you can export high-quality PNG, JPG, EPS, and PDF. In total, it supports over 30 high-resolution logo file types.

Comprehensive Branding Materials

Instead of just providing a single file, Zoviz tailors the logo for all common uses. This includes:

Social Media – Profile and cover images for YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.

Letterheads – Your unique logo on pre-made letterhead templates. You can open the template with your logo in the dashboard, paste or enter your text, and print it out right away.

Email Signatures – Whether you use Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, or others, create a professional email signature with your logo, name, role, and more.

Business Cards – Get your logo formatted for premium business cards. Simply enter all the info you need and stand out with countless unique designs.

Favicons – Create a whole pack of favicons; the small icons that appear in the address bar of your website or for your mobile app.

Brand Books – Generate an entire brand book. This defines the visual, stylistic, and messaging elements of your company’s brand identity, with your Zoviz logo front and center.

Always Unique Designs

Zoviz uses base dimensions and industry styles for all your branding materials. E.g., if you need a Facebook business page cover for a Fitness brand. However, every creation is unique to you and doesn’t rely on preset, cookie-cutter templates like a lot of alternatives.

Its versatile AI ensures you get a distinctive look that doesn’t resemble any other brand or another user’s design.

What’s more, you can choose and play around with multiple variants. As well as a primary color scheme, corporate color, black on white, and white on black.

Of course, you can also make use of a transparent version for use on different branding materials.

I especially like the ability to switch from horizontal to vertical, focus on just the logo test, or the logo icon.

Professional Input

Furthermore, the pros behind Zoviz work alongside the AI for quality control purposes. It doesn’t just spit out a logo and that’s it. Rather, real designers process and review your designs when you’re finished.

This not only ensures your branding is truly unique, but there are no issues with quality or glitches in the file you receive. The best of both worlds.

Global Language Support

As far as I’m aware, Zoviz is the only AI logo maker of this caliber that supports all languages. Whether German, Chinese, or Arabic, you can choose one or multiple languages.

This meets the needs of businesses worldwide, no matter where you’re based or the regions you serve.

User Dashboard

You don’t have to download software or require any design skills, as everything is handled from its web-based dashboard.

I found the interface to be straightforward and intuitive. All you must do is provide your brand information, and it immediately renders examples that you can easily customize.

You’ll find quick links on the left to all your logo files. This lets you quickly view social media, business cards, email signature, letterheads, favicons, and brand book assets.

Then all you have to do is click through to further customize elements like colors and layouts.

If you have multiple brands, you can easily switch between them via the link at the top of the page.

I like that license, which grants you commercial rights, is registered to your email and can be downloaded in one-click.

Overall, Zoviz streamlines the entire process, saving you time while ensuring consistency across all branding assets.

You don’t have to work on individual assets, or worse, hire expensive designers. Everything can be accomplished in just a few steps. It couldn’t be easier to use.

Customer Support

Zoviz offers an extensive help center with countless FAQs if you are unsure of something.

If you need to contact support directly, it provides an email form.

During this Zoviz Logo Maker review, I received a response to a test question within minutes and found staff to be knowledgeable and helpful. You won’t be faced with tons of bot responses or long queues to get your issues addressed.

Pricing

You can try Zoviz Logo Maker for free, but to process and export your assets you must purchase one of its one-time payment plans:

Basic Logo Pack ($19.99) – High-quality JPG and PNG, Transparent backgrounds, SVG & PDF resizable vectors, commercial rights.

Full Brand Kit ($49.99) – All of the above plus, Business Cards, Social Media Profile Images, Email Sig Templates, Letterheads for Word, App & Website Favicons, Brand Book, Change Colors and Fonts after purchase, Lifetime Cloud Storage, Priority Support.

Elite Kit ($129.99) – All of the above, plus one year of special dedicated support, and the right to trademark your logo.

Visit the pricing page for a full breakdown of all the features of each plan.

There is currently no money-back guarantee. However, if an asset is significantly different from the preview or the file is corrupted, you can get a quick replacement or fix.

Who is Zoviz Logo Maker for?

As an individual, Zoviz Logo Maker is a great solution for my own handful of websites and socials. However, as you can see, it’s suitable for a wide range of users.

Individuals – Whether you’re a blogger, YouTuber, solo entrepreneur, influencer, or a combination of the above, you can create a professional and unique logo on a budget.

Businesses – Enterprises of all sizes can benefit from a full branding kit without relying on an in-house team or outsourcing. You can scrap the design meetings and focus on the core aspects of your business.

Developers – Perhaps you code apps or develop websites, but don’t have the visual design skills. Zoviz can fill that role at a fraction of the time and cost.

Existing Designers – Existing graphic designers or agencies might even integrate it into their workflow to speed up the process and handle a larger client base.

How to Get Started with Zoviz Logo Maker

Getting started with Zoviz Logo Maker is a cinch. Just follow these steps:

1. Go to Zoviz.com and enter your business or brand name in the box, then click Create a logo. Then create an account with your email.

2. Enter a Slogan or Tagline, select your Industry, choose an Icon style and Color range.

3. Once happy, click Get Your Logo & Brand Kit to be taken to the full dashboard.

4. Choose which type of asset to view and modify on the left and familiarize yourself with the platform.

5. To use your logo, click Unlock Your Logo and choose between the three one-time payment plans, depending on your needs.

6. Now you can download everything in high quality with commercial rights.

Why I Like Zoviz

Zoviz manages to keep it simple while offering a comprehensive logo and full branding solution. This is what I like the most:

Time Saver: The amount of time it saves is immeasurable. Instead of going through the traditional long-winded design process, it literally takes just a few clicks.

Cost Saver: With that comes immense savings. No need to hire designers or reach out to expensive agencies. Plus, the annoying back and forth when changes are needed is eliminated.

Unlimited: Whatever plan you choose, you get unlimited changes, downloads, and the full commercial rights to your logo.

30+ Logo Layouts: It covers everything a modern brand needs with consistency across more than 30 logo layouts.

Quality: All output is of the highest resolution and its professional quality control puts it a cut above similar tools.

Language Support: Its seamless language support makes it suitable for global brands or businesses focused on one area.

What could be better?

There’s not much I would change about Zoviz logo maker. Although a free tier would be nice, you can still get hands-on with the platform to test whether it’s for you. Only obtaining your assets is blocked.

Likewise, a credits system would help those on a budget that might just need a particular social media logo by itself. However, at $19.99 for life, the basic logo pack is more than reasonably priced.

Zoviz Logo Maker Review – Verdict

To conclude this Zoviz Logo Maker review, I found the platform to be easy to use and suitable for everyone.

Its AI shaves off design time and cost, and all common branding materials are right there, ready to adorn your new logo.

Most of all, it’s high quality and versatile file formats ensure your brand looks impeccable across all mediums.

Whether you need basic logos or a complete branding kit, its plans are affordable, and you can get started for free. So give it a go!

Tried Zoviz Logo Maker yourself? Let me know what you think in the comments below!