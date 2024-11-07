Best Logo Makers: 5 Top Tools and AI Platforms

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When you need to make a logo, you used to have to pay a designer or go through the long process of designing it yourself. Not anymore! I tested the best logo makers online and narrowed 5 that you should definitely check out.

Whether it’s AI, templates, or a combination of both, these tools make it easy and cost effective to create your logo and branding assets.

5 Best Logo Makers

Before diving in, here’s a quick look at how each logo maker compares:

AI Templates Vector (SVG) Ease of Use Free Options Zoviz Full AI Generator All common branding materials Yes 4.5/5 Create for free, pay to export Adobe Express Limited Logo only With Premium 5/5 Free Forever Brandmark Full AI Generator All common branding materials With Higher Tier 4/5 Create for free, pay to export Logomaster Full AI Generator Socials with Enterprise plan With Premium plan 4/5 Create for free, pay to export Canva With Premium Millions of design elements Yes 3.5/5 Limited free tier

1. Zoviz Logo Maker – Overall Best Logo Maker

Zoviz is an all-in-one branding solution with a powerful AI logo maker at its core. The web-based platform lets you easily generate high-quality graphics with your logo for:

Socials

Letterheads

Business Cards

Email Signatures

Brands Books

You also get the raw vector files (SVG) and commercial rights, so you can use your logo for any purpose.

In total, it supports over 30 file types, which also includes PNG, JPG, PDF, and EPS.

The intuitive dashboard takes your brand and business info and in just a few clicks, the AI generates a completely unique logo.

One of its strong points is applying your logo to all common branding assets, but the logo itself never pulls from generic icon libraries or templates. It’s also the only pick that supports all languages for global or international brands.

Overall, it strikes a good balance between simplicity and the freedom to change colors, styles, and other elements.

I like that you can try Zoviz Logo Maker for free and only have to pay when you want to export the logo.

It offers affordable one-time payment plans for individuals and large enterprises alike. These start at $19.99 for the high-res vector logo files and $49.99 for the full branding kit.

Pros Cons Professional AI logo creation Branding kit requires $49.99 option Applies logo to all common branding assets Multi-lingual logos Intuitive web-based dashboard Designer Approved Quality

2. Adobe Express Logo Maker – Best Free Logo Maker

You can’t mention a design tool without Adobe, and it now offers a free online logo maker.

All you need is an Adobe Express account, which is free to sign up, and you can make a logo in minutes.

The process is straightforward, simply enter your business or brand name. Then choose an optional industry or enter a slogan.

You are limited to 7 industries but there is an “other” option, and you can further refine the style. This includes minimal, bold, elegant, and organic. You can also select an existing logo as inspiration.

Its editor lets you change colors and fonts, before moving on to a primary icon to accompany the text.

There certainly isn’t a lack of icons to help you create a unique logo. These are sourced from the Noun Project, a vast collection created by professional designers from around the world.

The main drawback is you can only download your finished logo as a JPG or PNG. You’ll need an Adobe Express Premium account to get Scalable Vector Graphics.

Overall, Adobe Logo Maker is quick and easy, and best suited to individuals that need a free option.

Pros Cons Completely free Limited AI Lots of icons to incorporate Single logo, no preset templates or branding kit Very easy to use Lacks advanced editing Edit fonts and color palettes SVG requires Adobe Express Premium

3. Brandmark – Best Enterprise Solution

Brandmark is an all-in-one logo and branding platform that uses AI to quickly generate logos.

You can easily enter your brand name, slogan, and relevant keywords, so the AI logo generator returns accurate results. For example, a prompt like “beauty product” ensures industry-standard icons and color schemes.

Nonetheless, you get the freedom to change the color scheme, font, and icon for your logo.

After generating a logo, several versions are displayed, which you can click through to refine further. Its advanced editor also lets you customize the background color, letter spacing, font size, and other features.

To get the right dimensions for different mediums, it provides “logo crunch”. This seamlessly applies your logo to things like social profile images, website favicons, and more.

Brandmark is on the pricier side, requiring a one-off $65 payment to get full branding features and SVG source files. However, individuals that just need a logo can pay $25 for a PNG file.

I rate it best for enterprises that can afford $175 for full access and 10 original designs made by its team of professionals.

Pros Cons Get socials, business cards, letterheads, and more Basic plan lacks SVG Easy AI-powered logo creation Pricing better suited to enterprises Freedom to make changes Offers in-house designers

4. Logomaster – Best Mockups and Previews

You can access Logomaster and create your design for free, only paying when satisfied.

The AI-powered platform excels at mockups. From a business card to a storefront sign, you can see exactly what your logo looks like before committing.

Its 5-minute process involves choosing a purpose, such as personal branding or product branding. You then pick from three existing logos that you like to inspire the AI to generate a similar, yet unique style.

Choose a color palette and enter your brand name and slogan, then it’s time for an icon. I like that you can pick from hundreds of icons, rather than relying solely on AI to generate something random.

It then generates 6 variations, one of which you can choose and refine to your liking.

Logomaster’s editor offers lots of options, including background images, switching or adding an icon, and changing the font. You can even add extra lines, shapes, and text, with help from the AI assistant.

At any point, clicking preview lets you browse the various mockups. The drawback is that despite previewing, you still only get the logo itself at the end and. I.e., resizing it for different branding materials is your responsibility.

All one-time purchases from $37 include high-res PNG. However, vector files require the $101.30 Premium option.

Pros Cons Powerful AI-powered logo creation Basic plan lacks SVG Advanced editing Social media assets require Enterprise plan Preview logo in different use cases Create before purchasing

5. Canva Logo Maker – Best Logo Editor

I would describe Canva’s solution as a traditional logo maker. It’s based more on templates and icons than AI generation.

However, with literally millions of options, you don’t have to worry about your logo not being unique. The web-based platform is one of the most widely used for graphic design.

Unlike other picks, Canva gives you more control over your design and has an excellent editing process to fine tune your logo. You can choose the font and size, colors, and positioning and orientation. Moreover, it offers endless icons, text effects, and other elements.

For those with design skills, this gives you a good balance. On the other hand, for those that need a professional logo fast, the Zoviz AI model makes more sense.

Canva offers some of its templates, logo styles, and fonts for free. Exporting is limited to PNG, JPG, and PDF.

To unlock its full potential, including AI and vector files, you must go premium. This includes much more than just logos but also might not be what you’re looking for.

Premium plans start from $120/yr or $15/mo, which is quite expensive if you just need a logo maker. Nonetheless, its editing process and overall quality cannot be ignored.

Pros Cons Free but limited logo maker High-quality vector files require premium Advanced editor interface Subscription based premium service Good selection of icons and elements Limited AI capabilities Fast and intuitive web platform

How I Chose the Best Logo Makers

Choosing the best logo maker depends on your needs. I focused on solutions that are easy to use, offer high quality files, and fit a range of budgets. Here’s what to look for:

Vector Files – The best logo makers let you work with and export your logo as a high-quality vector file (SVG). Vector files offer superior color accuracy and are scalable while maintaining quality. I.e., you can apply your logo on any material. Moreover, SVG is widely supported by design software. It’s also compatible with both digital and print production processes.

AI Generation – While not necessary to make a good logo, when implemented properly, AI can be a very useful feature. It saves time designing and editing. Plus, it ensures your logo isn’t based on templates and icons that others might also be using.

Branding – If you want to make a logo, chances are it’s for branding purposes. The best logo makers offer full branding kits or mockups of how your logo looks on products and different mediums. Look for solutions that offer templates for different purposes. E.g., the correct dimensions for a Facebook cover image.

Consistency – I only picked logo makers that allow consistency for your brand. The ability to enter key information that’s then applied to your logo is vital. Moreover, the same logo elements must appear in all versions, be that business cards or social media profiles.

Pricing – I focused on logo makers with affordable pricing or that at least offer free tiers or trials. The ability to test the platform before purchasing a plan is important. Some logo makers offer a one-time payment model, which often works out better than a subscription service that you might not use very often. The likes of Adobe offer a completely free but limited service.

How to use Zoviz Logo Maker

Several of these tools work in a similar way, but as my current go-to, here’s how to get started with Zoviz:

1. Go to Zoviz.com and you can begin creating immediately. Enter your business name, click Create a logo, and sign-up for free.

2. Enter an optional Slogan or Tagline, then select an Industry, style, and scheme.

3. By clicking Get Your Logo & Brand Kit the full dashboard will launch.4. On the left, select which type of asset to work on.

5. For example, click Social Media and the platform, such as YouTube. Then you can edit specific assets. In this case, the profile picture.



6. Once happy, click Unlock Your Logo and select the one-time payment plan that suits your needs.

7. Download anything in high quality with commercial rights, with the base files found under the Logo Files tab.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoviz represents the best all-rounder when it comes to easy logo making, great AI, high-res, and full branding features. You get all this at a better price than most.

Those on a tight budget that only need a basic logo might consider Adobe Express or Canva’s free tier. On the other hand, enterprises with a higher budget might get more out of Brandmark.

What are some of the best logo makers you use? Let me know in the comments below!