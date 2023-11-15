You can now get YouTube high bitrate 1080p resolution on Android devices, but not for free

YouTube high bitrate 1080p resolution is finally coming to both Android devices, the Web, and TVs. The video-sharing platform giant shared the good news today, besides announcing that its generative AI is coming to Premium users.

It’s just like a 1080p HD video, but higher and better quality. This feature automatically adjusts to your internet connection and video playback settings, or you can manually enable it in the video quality settings.

Honestly, paying $13.99 a month for YouTube Premium may not be a bad idea at all, considering all the perks that it has. Besides this, it also eliminates intrusive advertisements, a feature that has become increasingly valuable given YouTube’s recent measures against AdBlock users.

Its generative, conversational AI is also something you don’t want to miss. Now rolling out as an exclusive Premium feature, you can ask the chatbot for summaries of videos that you watch.

The chatbot can provide summaries, and additional information about the topic, and answer specific queries. Additionally, YouTube is testing a new feature that organizes comments into themes, making it easier to navigate and find relevant discussions.

What are your thoughts on this change? Let us know in the comments!