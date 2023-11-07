YouTube generative AI will soon let you have a conversation about video you’ve just watched

YouTube generative AI is something that’s been wanted by the community for quite some time. The good news is, that the video-sharing platform has just shared an update of two experiments they’re conducting on this.

In an updated entry on its experiment page, Google is testing a new conversational AI tool for YouTube that can answer questions about videos, provide recommendations, and more. Not too long after working on bringing the TikTok-like blue comments feature to the app.

The tool is currently only available to a select group of Premium users in the US, and it is likely to be powered by Bard, Google’s large language model.

As you can see, there’ll be an “Ask” button with a Bard-looking logo, and once you click on it, you can ask it to summarize the video, tell you more about the topic, or you can type in any other queries you want to know.

The video-sharing platform giant is also testing another new AI feature that groups comments into topics, making it easier to see what people are saying and to find the comments that are most interesting to you.

If you are selected for this experiment, you will see a new “Topics” button in the comment section of some videos. This button will then group comments by topic.