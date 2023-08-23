YouTube will soon let you find songs by humming — just like Shazam

Have you ever found yourself in a place where an epic tune is jamming, but its identity remains a mystery to you? The usual response is just to Shazam the heck out of it, but in a recent development over at YouTube, you’ll soon be able to do just that or find songs by humming on the popular video-sharing app on mobile.

In an updated entry we’ve spotted on YouTube’s test features and experiments page, Google is testing a new feature on YouTube that will allow users to find songs by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played — similar to how it is on Shazam or Google Assistant.

To use the feature, users can open the YouTube app and tap on the search bar. Then, they can toggle from voice search to the new song search feature. Once they have done that, they can hum or record the song they are searching for for 3+ seconds. If the song is identified, users will be sent to relevant official music content, user-generated videos, and/or Shorts featuring the searched song.

The feature is currently being rolled out to a small percentage of users on Android devices, so if you’re an iPhone user and you can’t take it out for a spin just yet, do not worry.

Not too long ago, we also reported that Google has been working to bring tappable stickers to YouTube Shorts and an AI-generated summary tool to the popular video-sharing and streaming app.

YouTube’s mobile app is available on both iOS and Android devices.