YouTube Shorts tappable stickers are coming to mobile users, but …

People clowned YouTube when they first rolled out Shorts. They called it too “TikTok-like.” Sure, but there’s no denying that Google engineers have been hard at work to bring the experience better. Now, they said that YouTube Shorts’ tappable stickers are being tested on mobile users.

As spotted in an updated entry on the YouTube test features and experiments page, these stickers will be interactive, allowing viewers to tap on them to answer questions, vote on polls, or react to other content.

“Creator questions can be customized (example: “What song should I dance to next?) and viewers can reply via comments. Audience responses are visible to other viewers who can see them when reading comments posted on the Short where the sticker was used,” the update reads.

The new feature of tappable stickers on YouTube Shorts is currently being tested with a small group of creators. It is expected to be available to all creators in the coming weeks. However, Google has said that these stickers are not yet tappable on desktops or TVs.

Recently, the prominent video-sharing platform also revealed upcoming features including automated identification of key concepts in educational videos and an AI-summarizer tool.

In the former, machine learning identifies vital topics in a video and provides additional details through images and concise text. As for the latter, AI-generated summaries will be visible on watch and search pages.