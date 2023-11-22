YouTube Bard extension can now understand videos you’re watching a whole lot better

Google is now rolling out yet another update for its popular AI chatbot, Bard. YouTube Bard extension can now understand videos you’re watching a whole lot better.

Not too long ago, the tech giant also “loosened up” its age restrictions for teens using Bard in several countries and offered step-by-step explanations when you try to solve math problems on the chatbot.

This is part of a larger effort to “expand the YouTube Extension to understand some video content” so that users can have “a richer conversation with Bard about it”.

For example, after asking Bard to pull up videos that teach you how to make olive oil cake, you can then ask how many eggs the first video’s recipe needs.

Bard, being a Google product, offers a variety of useful extensions. For instance, Google Flights simplifies travel planning, Google Hotels helps you find the perfect accommodation, Maps brings your adventures to life, and Google Workspace services like Gmail, Drive, and Docs enhance your productivity.

What are your thoughts on this subtle yet useful change? Let us know in the comments!