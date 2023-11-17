Google Bard can now offer step-by-step explanations of math problems, just like Microsoft Math Solver

Google has just “loosened up” its age restriction policy to use its sophisticated AI chatbot, Google Bard, to teenagers in several selected, mostly non-European countries. At the same time, the tech giant also expanded the chatbot’s capability when solving math problems.

How so?

The tech giant updated its experiment page on the same day, saying that the chatbot can now give users step-by-step explanations of the math problem, although it’s only now available in the English language. It’s just like Microsoft Math Solver.

“Bard helps you understand and practice new math concepts by giving you not only the solution but by showing you how to approach solving each one of them,” the recent update reads.

In addition to giving you detailed explanations of a math problem, Bard can also create charts from data you provide in your prompts or from tables that Bard generates during a conversation.

Google seems to have a lot to catch up on in the AI race. Its hotly-anticipated large model, Gemini, which was deemed as GPT-4’s fiercest competitor, is reportedly being pushed to release in the first quarter of 2024 (next year) instead of this month.

What are your thoughts on this change? Let us know in the comments!