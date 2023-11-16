Google Bard age restriction is about to be loosened up in most countries worldwide

Google Bard age restriction is initially set to 18 years of age, but in a recent update, the tech giant says that it will “open up access” to its powerful AI chatbot to teens in most countries worldwide.

“Before launching to teens, we consulted with child safety and development experts to help shape our content policies and an experience that prioritizes safety,” the tech company reassures the chatbot’s safety in the announcement.

But here’s a catch. Bard will then only be available in English in countries where the rules are applicable. That excludes most European countries in the EEA agreement, Switzerland, and the UK where you have to be 18+ to access Bard, but more languages will be introduced “over time.”

You’ll need to be 13 or 14 years old or older, depending on the country’s minimum age requirement where you can have your own Google Account. Some countries, like South Korea, Chile, and Colombia for example, have set the rules to 14 years and above.

The tech giant has been doing the most to protect its users in recent weeks. While it’s no secret that Bard may not be as “popular” as Bing AI Chat, especially since Microsoft is always pushy in promoting it, Bard is not doing so badly at all.

Not too long ago, the tech giant also said that they were suing people who were scamming Bard users by posing as a fake “Bard download” page.