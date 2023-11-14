YouTube will crack down on AI music covers and content that impersonates people

AI music covers can do the un-doable, especially if you’re an old-timer who’s curious about how an artist from the 70s or the 80s would sing today’s songs. But, in a recent update, YouTube says that it’ll soon take down AI music covers as well as other AI generated content that impersonates people.

This crackdown includes content that has been created without the person’s permission or to misrepresent their points of view, but under the premise that it will be done through YouTube’s privacy request process. It’ll be effective “in the coming months.”

“But just as important, these opportunities must be balanced with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community,” says YouTube in the official announcement.

The video-sharing platform will then look at a number of things when deciding whether to remove AI-generated content that impersonates people, such as whether it’s meant to be funny or make fun of someone, or if the person asking for it to be removed can be easily identified.

They will also begin heavily requesting creators that use generative AI tools to label their videos as synthetic, and failure to do so could potentially suspend or even boot them out of the YouTube Partners Program.