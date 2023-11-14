YouTube will start labeling videos with AI generated content with warnings

AI generated content seems to be everywhere – and that’s not always a bad thing. YouTube, the leading video-sharing platform, has announced a plan to start labeling videos with AI generated content, or “synthetic content” in general on the platform.

Speaking in an updated blog entry, the company said that this move is in response to the growing use of AI to generate realistic content that could mislead viewers.

This could include videos that have been edited to make it appear as if someone said or did something they did not or videos that have been created entirely using AI. We’ve seen it all: Bruno Mars’ singing “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus that eerily resembles the male singer’s voice, extremely realistic Tom Cruise deepfake videos, and more.

It will then look a little something like this:

YouTube will then require all creators of these types of content, including those who use its own generative AI products, to disclose when they have used AI to create or alter realistic content.

Failure to do so will result in content removal or even worse: suspension from the YouTube Partner Program or other penalties. And, some synthetic media still will be removed from the platform even if it is labeled if it shows “realistic” violence.