You'll soon be able to move Edge address bar to bottom—launching on Android like on iPhones

Microsoft is now working to bring a feature that lets you move the Edge address bar to the bottom. The feature is already available on iPhones, but now, the Redmond tech giant will bring the capability to Android phones.

On a thread on r/MicrosoftEdge, a Reddit user expressed interest in switching to Edge on Android but noted that the lack of an option to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen was holding them back.

Microsoft representative Haibo Yu responded on the platform, confirming that the team is working on implementing this feature and encouraging users to “stay tuned.”

The feature has been hotly wanted in the Edge community for quite some time, especially on Android. A thread on Microsoft Community details a frustrated user who criticizes Edge for not having the feature, saying it makes the browser unusable with their prosthetic hand so they move to Firefox.

Earlier this month, 9to5Android reported that Google has begun testing a new bottom address bar feature in the latest Chrome Canary, its experimental feature. And, just like Edge on Android and iOS, this feature has been a thing for Chrome on iOS users for quite some time.

While the basic functionality is straightforward on Chrome, similar to an earlier version in 2016, there are currently no changes to the overflow menu or tab switcher.