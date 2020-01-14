In an effort to provide useful new features to its users, Instagram is working on various interesting new features. One of the interesting new features that the Facebook-owned company is working on is the ability to pause stories.

Once the feature becomes available for the public, users will be able to tap and hold to pause a story. This will be helpful for those who want to consume Instagram stories for a longer period of time. Also, you’ll be able to pause stories for as long as you want.

Those who’re using WhatsApp are already familiar with this feature. You can pause stories on WhatsApp by following the exact same method.

I don’t mean pausing it just by holding a the tap on the screen. I mean tapping it for like a second, and the Story viewer will still pause after you let go your finger — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 14, 2020

In other news, Instagram recently introduced new effects for Boomerang — which means you now have more editing and effects in Boomerang. Another important change that the company recently introduced is age verification. The company made it mandatory to add the date of birth while creating an account. Further, Facebook rolled out the “Instagram from Facebook” splash screen a few days ago.

Do you like the new feature that allows you to pause stories on Instagram? Do let us know in the comments below.