You will soon be able to create collaborative posts on TikTok, but only up to 4 posts a month

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, is apparently working on an Instagram-like feature that lets you create collaborative posts on the popular video-sharing platform.

But here’s the catch: you can only create 4 collaborative posts every month, and you can have up to 5 accounts in one post. Folks over at TheSpAndroid, who’d correctly predicted the “Flipside” feature on Instagram before its launch, did an interesting APK teardown and revealed a few strings inside the app that hint at this feature.

Based on the discovered strings, TikTok allows collaboration only for public posts and accounts. If you accept, you’ll be listed as a collaborator, but can’t edit the post or claim earnings. Declining means you’ll need to be invited again. If you accept, you’ll receive confirmation, but if not, you’ll be removed.

“You can only invite collaborators if the privacy settings of this post is set to “Everyone,” one of the strings reads.

And in fact, that’s not the only “crossover” feature that both of these popular apps have. Although TikTok has its own vertical video type, Instagram also has a similar thing called Reels. TikTok is also working on Instagram-like “TikTok Photos” that, instead of focusing on videos, will let you exclusively share images/photos.