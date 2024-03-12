Instagram-like TikTok Photos may arrive sometime soon

Strings of codes that hint at this feature have been spotted.

TikTok, which has been rumored to be bought by Microsoft, seems to be following Instagram’s footsteps by introducing a photo-sharing platform. It’s called TikTok Photos, and although the ByteDance-owned platform currently reigns supreme in short-form video content, rumors suggest they might not be solely focused on this format anymore.

Despite being banned in India, a blogger decompiled TikTok’s APK and discovered this new feature within the app’s code. This feature allows users to share photos in a format similar to Instagram’s, prompting the speculation of an upcoming separate app.

While users can currently share still images on TikTok and view them in a swipeable format similar to Instagram’s carousel, recent developments suggest this feature might evolve beyond the TikTok app itself. Maybe there’ll be a standalone experience focused on photo sharing? Who knows.

“TikTok Photos will be launched soon, we hope to help you gain new audiences in the new app



If the switch is on, we’ll sync your public photos to the new app, whether you close the pop-up or not.%s,” one of the codes reads.

Additionally, the blogger also unearthed strings suggesting a soon-to-launch feature enabling users to mute accounts on TikTok.

Similar to Instagram’s muting feature, muting someone on this platform keeps them unaware of their muted status. Additionally, their content will be hidden from your main feed (FYP) and the feed dedicated to your connections (Friends).