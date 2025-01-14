You can trade eligible Samsung Galaxy phones even without purchasing a new phone

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has just launched a year-round Galaxy Trade-In program. And with that, you can trade your Galaxy devices at any time of the year even without purchasing a new phone.

Initially being piloted today in France and Korea, the South Korean tech giant says that it’ll expand the Trade-In globally in the entire 2025. It also supports a range of Galaxy devices, including the S23 and S22 as well as the Z Fold and Z Flip series, and even iPhones.

Before that, Samsung only let you trade in your phones when you want to buy a new phone.

Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy S25 series at its Unpacked annual event on January 22, and there has been a lot of buzz around it. They’re calling it the “Next Big Leap” in mobile AI experiences, so it’s safe to expect a lot of improvements around its Galaxy AI besides these new devices.

Apple similarly offers the same scheme even for third-party Android phones from Samsung and Google, and it only goes to a new Apple purchase or an Apple Gift Card. The company even made it clear for Android users to switch easily to iPhones, with its trade program, which gives you up to $425 for your Android phones.

Last year, the Google Store also introduced a trade-in program for the Pixel Tablet, which lets you trade in devices from Apple or Samsung when purchasing a Pixel Table. The trade-in values can reach up to $450 for Apple devices and $325 for Samsung, depending on the model and condition.