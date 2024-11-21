Samsung's new Gauss 2 AI model will likely power upcoming Galaxy S25 phones

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung arrived with big news at its annual developer conference in South Korea. The tech giant launched Gauss 2, its second-gen generative AI that’s multimodal, and there are chances that it’s coming to power Galaxy AI in the Galaxy S25 line-up.

This multimodal model, designed to handle diverse data types including language, code, and images, is available in three versions—Compact, Balanced, and Supreme—each tailored for different use cases. In its announcement, Samsung also boasts that the Gauss 2 model is superior in terms of performance, claiming it is 1.5x to 3x faster than the first-generation Gauss.

The Compact version operates entirely on-device for faster & offline use, while the Balanced version requires internet connectivity for optimal performance. The Supreme version uses a Mixture of Expert technology for enhanced task-specific performances.

It’s highly likely that this model will power Galaxy AI across smartphones, tablets, and home appliances, especially with the hotly-rumored Galaxy S25 release just around the corner. Samsung typically holds an Unpacked event twice a year, one in January and the second in the summer, and you may want to be on the lookout for the early 2025 announcement.

This year, the South Korean giant launched the Galaxy S24 lineup during January’s Unpacked event, with its budget-friendly S24 FE version launching in the second Unpacked in September. This allows us to speculate the Galaxy S25 release date in January or February, and it’s not much of a reach.

“Having an internal generative AI model allows easier customization so that optimal performance can be achieved for specific goals and applications,” the company says in the announcement.