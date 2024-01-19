You can pre-order Apple Vision Pro now. Here's how

The new Apple Vision Pro will be available starting February 2.

Apple Vision Pro is finally here. Starting today, January 19, you can pre-order this piece of new tech at $3,499. It will be available starting February 2.

During the pre-order process on Apple’s website, you’ll be asked scan a barcode with your iPhone or iPad to determine the appropriate Light Seal and headband sizes for your Apple Vision Pro.

Depending on your location, you will be redirected to the App Store to download the app. The app will guide you through two scanning processes to make sure you get the best, most personalized sizes.

Once you’ve completed the scans, you can simply log in through the website to finalize your pre-order.

If you have vision problems, Apple Vision Pro may not be right for you, as it doesn’t support prescriptions with a prism value. For glasses users, Apple recommends ZEISS Optical Inserts for compatibility.

Another bad news for folks with contact lenses is that Apple Vision Pro may not function smoothly, especially with hard lenses, due to potential interference with eye tracking. It’s also advisable not to wear cosmetic contact.

Apple Vision Pro is one of the hottest tech in the headset industry at the moment, but unfortunately even for that price tag, a lot of popular apps like YouTube and Netflix won’t even have their VisionOS apps. That’s a pity.

You can pre-order Apple Vision Pro here.