$3,499 Apple Vision Pro doesn't even run native Netflix app, but Meta's Quest does

Apple’s new Vision Pro headset is hitting the market in the next few weeks. After paying $3,499, you may want to think that it has all the features that a futuristic headset could offer.

The bad news is, that Apple Vision Pro will not have a dedicated Netflix app, unlike its competitor Meta’s Quest. Instead, users have to go to Safari web browser to watch their favorite shows, similar to how it is on macOS devices.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” Netflix’s representative told Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It’s not that big of a deal for some, but since Netflix doesn’t run on Vision Pro headsets, that could mean that users won’t be able to download their favorite shows and watch them offline. Ouch.

Apple Vision Pro’s crystal clear display is powered by two micro-OLED displays, each 1.41 inches in size, 23 million pixels per display, 90 frames per second (FPS) refresh rate, and custom catadioptric lenses for image clarity.

From the inside, Apple’s latest product boasts an Apple M2 processor for general computing and R1 for handling input from its five sensors, six microphones, and 12 cameras for head and eye movement tracking.