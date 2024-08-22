You can play Xbox games on GeForce Now a lot easier now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to play Xbox games on GeForce Now a lot easier? We may have some good news for you.

Nvidia is making it easier to play Xbox games on its GeForce Now streaming service by allowing users to link their Xbox accounts for automatic sign-ins starting August 22nd.

Announced just in time for the Gamescom event, it means you’ll only need to sign in once, and the system will save your account for future sessions. That means, the service now has an addition “alongside existing support for Epic Games and Ubisoft automatic sign-in.”

This update builds on last year’s addition of Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft Store games to GeForce Now, and it comes after Nvidia and Microsoft’s recent collaboration to give players the choice between Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.

Microsoft has been working towards an Xbox-less Xbox experience, and these changes are part of a 10-year deal between the two companies. A little while ago, the Redmond tech giant also launched an Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, enabling users to play Xbox games without needing a console.

This app is initially available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). To use it, gamers need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth-enabled controller, with support for PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers as well.