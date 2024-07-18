You can now play Xbox games in cloud with Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft and Nvidia have a longstanding history of collaborations in cloud gaming. The two tech titans had first signed a binding 10-year deal to bring Xbox PC games, as well as Activision’s popular titles like the Call of Duty franchise, to GeForce.

And now, the green console enlists GeForce NOW, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, as two of the options to “play with cloud gaming” in the Xbox game store pages besides Xbox’s very own offering to enable cloud gaming for first-party Xbox titles.

Starting today, we’ve enabled GeForce NOW integration which allows you to launch supported games on GeForce NOW via https://t.co/Nf3xumC9vw game pages: https://t.co/rNVwXNU6gw pic.twitter.com/TBrfsiDoCe — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

If you own supported Xbox games on Steam, you can link your accounts to these services to play in the cloud from anywhere. Additionally, games owned on the Microsoft Store or through Game Pass subscriptions can also be streamed on NVIDIA GeForce NOW by signing in with a Microsoft account.

Launched a little over three years ago, Nvidia GeForce Now connects you to over 1,500 titles with Day Pass plans available.

The basic membership plan starts at zero cost with ads and a maximum 1-hour session, but if you aim for the highest performance, the Ultimate tier gets you a GeForce RTX 4080, a maxed-up 4K resolution with up to 240 frame-per-second (fps), and a maximum 8-hour long session.

Sony’s PlayStation, Xbox’s number-one competitor, also launched the streaming feature for select PS5 titles. A 4K cloud gaming experience also came to the next-gen console, which, compared to the Xbox Series, is a big selling point.

But Xbox has been trying to reach into larger audience by launching an Xbox-free experience, letting you “play Xbox without Xbox.” The new feature has now arrived on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and you can play select Xbox titles on this TV by only using the Sticks and a controller, even if it’s a PS4 or PS5 one.