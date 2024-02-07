You can now make stickers for WhatsApp, more using Designer Sticker Creator

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Hot on the heels of Image Creator from Designer’s rebranding from “Bing Image Creator,” Microsoft now welcomes “Designer Sticker Creator” to the family. This new feature simplifies the way you make stickers for WhatsApp and/or other apps.

The feature, which now rolls out for public preview, works the same as Image Creator. The only perk it has is that it’s optimized for stickers, allowing you to download images in PNG format without any additional borders, solely featuring the stickers

You can also copy and paste them into various applications such as Inkscape, Adobe Illustrator, or Corel Draw for further customization, such as adding text. Or, you can also share links to the prompts that you’re using to generate these images.

Honestly? It looks pretty well-made and in high-res quality, too. Here’s an example of images you’re getting using the prompt, “A tiger cub with a beanie and headphones in realistic style.”

Besides, not too long ago, Microsoft also rolled out one-click buttons on Copilot for Image Creator that let you transform whatever AI image you created into various artistic styles. You can also make the colors pop or blur the background for a bokeh-like feel.

The best part of it? It also arrives for free Copilot users, albeit rolling out in selected countries so far.