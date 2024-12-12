Yes, ChatGPT is finally coming to iMessage with iOS 18.2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Apple is finally bringing a hot feature that everybody has been expecting since its announcement: ChatGPT, now deeply integrated into Apple’s OS. It’s coming as a part of the iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates, as well as macOS Sequoia 15.2.

As OpenAI announced during its 12-day holiday-themed streaming event, you can now access ChatGPT’s features across Apple devices with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. These features—a part of Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools—are going live in apps like Notes, Pages, and Messages.

Apple also mentioned on Apple Intelligence’s support page that Writing Tools are only available on iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max with iOS 18.1 or later. And with that, you can use AI-powered Writing Tools to do things like proofreading, rewriting text, summarizing, and even organizing information.

Still from the same update, Apple Intelligence now ships Image Playground, Genmoji, and visual intelligence. It also starts language expansion with localized English support for multiple countries.

You can also summon ChatGPT using Siri or Apple’s visual intelligence feature, and while setting up, you can either use ChatGPT without an account or connect it. And if you decide not to have an account, OpenAI is not storing user requests unless required by law and it only uses the data needed to fulfill your requests.

The Microsoft-backed company also launched Sora, its video-generating model, during the 12-day of “shipmas” after a controversial leak. It is not, as expected, available in Europe for now. ChatGPT’s Canvas, its digital editing feature that splits the AI’s screen side-by-side, is also now integrated with the GPT-4o model.