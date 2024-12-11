ChatGPT's Canvas is now integrated into GPT-4o model

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI has now expanded ChatGPT’s digital editing space feature, Canvas, to more users as it integrates into the GPT-4o model. Before that, you could only take this feature out for a spin for paying ChatGPT Plus, Teams, Edu, and Enterprise subscribers.

The announcement was made during OpenAI’s 12-day “shipmas” holiday announcement, and you won’t need to toggel to GPT-4o with Canvas on the model picker anymore. With that, the Microsoft-backed company also rolled out Sora, its video-generating model, to all after being previously leaked. Though, it’s not currently available to most European users at the time of this publishing.

OpenAI launched Canvas on ChatGPT a while ago. The feature turns ChatGPT’s interface into a split-screen format with a sidebar for editing and managing content, including code and text documents. It also automatically opens for some prompts and supports Python code execution, text pasting, and bug detection.

“People use ChatGPT every day for help with writing and code,” OpenAI said at its launch.

“Although the chat interface is easy to use and works well for many tasks, it’s limited when you want to work on projects that require editing and revisions. Canvas offers a new interface for this kind of work,” the company explains further.

OpenAI has previously said that ChatGPT has reached 300 million weekly users milestone and 1 billion daily messages. That’s a big jump from the 100 million weekly users number that was previously announced back in February 2023.

The announcement came amid competition from rivals like Anthropic’s Claude Artifacts, which has been generally available even for free users. It can run code snippets, generate interactive visualizations, create games, and produce dashboards directly within the Claude chat interface.