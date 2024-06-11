Apple is integrating ChatGPT across its platforms

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Apart from having its own text and image generation capabilties across its platforms, Apple is also integrating ChatGPT within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This ChatGPT integration will allow users to access OpenAI’s State-of-the-art model’s image- and document-understanding capabilities.

If you ask a complex question to Siri, Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise to answer them. Also, users should always confirm whether the questions can be sent to ChatGPT.

Apart from Siri, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools. In any text box across apps, you can use ChatGPT to generate the text you need. Also, using Compose, users can access Dall-E image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles.

To use this ChatGPT integration, users need not create a ChatGPT/OpenAI account. They can just use it for free. Existing ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts and access paid features right from these experiences.

When it comes to privacy, IP addresses of users who use ChatGPT will be obscured, and OpenAI won’t store the requests. Also, ChatGPT’s data-use policies apply for users who choose to connect their account.