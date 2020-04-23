Xiaomi’s first smartphone with Samsung’s 150MP camera sensor could arrive in Q4 of 2020

While Samsung was the first company to develop a 108MP camera sensor for smartphones last year, Xiaomi was the first company to use it in the Mi Note 10. The Chinese tech giant is also going to use Samsung’s 150MP sensor, which is yet become available in the market, in one of its upcoming flagship smartphones and thus, once again may become the world’s first company to use 150MP camera sensor.

According to a very reliable tipster IceUniverse(via GizmoChina), Xiaomi is going to release a smartphone with Samsung’s 150MP camera sensor in Q4 of 2020. The tipster also confirmed that Samsung recently finished its work on the 150MP camera sensor and now, the South Korean company is working on a 250MP camera sensor.

A month ago, we reported that Samsung is planning to showcase its 150MP sensor in Q4 of 2020. And now that IceUniverse, in his latest Weibo post, saying basically the same thing, we can almost be sure that Xiaomi will be the first company to use the camera sensor in its smartphone. However, we currently don’t know anything about the smartphone that will come with Samsung’s upcoming flagship camera sensor.

Besides Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are planning to use the 150MP sensor in their next-generation handsets powered by the Snapdragon 875 in the first quarter of next year.

Samsung is going to continue its work on making high megapixels camera sensors for smartphones. The company has plans to develop a camera sensor with a resolution of 600MP — that’s more than the 576MP resolutions of the human eye.