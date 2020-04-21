Samsung is currently leading the phone megapixel count race and the company seems to remain as the leader in the coming days as well. The South Korea-based company going to continue its work on making high megapixels camera sensors for smartphones, according to a person in charge of Samsung’s sensor business(via Ice Universe).

Samsung introduced camera sensors with 108MP last year, and Xiaomi was the first company to adopt it on its Mi 10 series. The 108MP camera sensor was later introduced in the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

The company wants to go beyond the 108MP. Rumor has it that the company will be introducing a 150MP camera sensors sometime in the Q4 of 2020. But, this seems to be only the beginning of a much larger goal, which is to make the camera sensors with a resolution higher than that of the human eye.

The company has plans to develop a camera sensor with a resolution of 600MP. For the sake of comparison, the resolution of the human eye is 576 megapixels — this is, of course, based on some assumptions.

While we don’t know whether the performance of such camera sensors will as be as great as what the huge megapixel count is suggesting, they will certainly eye-grabbing, and, therefore, it’ll be easier for Samsung or any company for that matter to market their 600MP camera phones.

As was the case with the 108MP camera sensor, the 600MP sensor may also first be introduced in a non-Samsung phone. Either way, it’s safe to say that a camera sensor with such a high pixel count will first be introduced in a flagship Samsung smartphone.