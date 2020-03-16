The days of the pixel race is back, as companies work to outvie each other with the largest number of pixels on their phone cameras.

Samsung recently released the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 108-megapixel camera, and now the company is reportedly working on a 1-inch 150-megapixel camera which it is aiming to sell to Xiaomi and Oppo and Vivo.

Xiaomi is planning to use the sensor in Q4 2020 while Oppo and Vivo are planning to use the sensor with next-generation handsets powered by the Snapdragon 875 in the first quarter of next year.

According to the report the companies had in fact asked for a 200-megapixel sensor, but Samsung was not able to deliver this.

Of course, these are not your average camera sensor – they are nonacell sensors which combine 9 pixels into 1, resulting in a 16 megapixel-equivalent picture.

It is not clear if and when Samsung will be using the same sensor for their own phones, but given the timing, there is a real possibility the sensor will show up in the Samsung Galaxy Note20.

Via SamMobile