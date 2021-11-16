After adding a staggering 70+ titles to the service yesterday in celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, it appears that Xbox’s backwards compatibility program has had its last update.

According to Microsoft, while they will “continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games,” they have done as much as they can do through their backwards compatibility program after the latest suite of additions.

“We have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints,” Microsoft explained in a news post before thanking fans for being part of the backwards compatibility journey.

This isn’t the first time that Microsoft has stated that an update to their backwards compatibility library is definitely the last, but it appears that this time that they’re being a lot more serious about just how final the update is.

Speaking to IGN an Xbox spokesperson confirmed that “Yes, this is the final addition of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility program.” The spokesperson went on to say that “We know?we’ve said this before, but we went?back?one more time to bring as many fan-requested titles as possible to the catalog to celebrate our 20th anniversary.”

While this may have been the last update to Xbox’s backwards compatibility library, it did include plenty of fan favourites such as the entire Max Payne series and the F.E.A.R franchise.