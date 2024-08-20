Here's your reminder that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access beta is coming to Game Pass

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, this is that time of the month. Microsoft has just announced the monthly list of games that will hit the subscription service, including the hotly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s early access beta.

As expected, the Redmond company said that the early access open beta for Black Ops 6 will be available to those who pre-order the game or are members of Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. You can start downloading the Beta on August 28, 2024, with early access beginning on August 30 until September 4, 2024.

Besides, folks over at the green console also confirmed that Atlas Fallen will join the subscription service as a part of August’s second wave after similar rumors, starting August 22. We’re also getting Core Keeper on August 27 and Star Trucker on September 3, while other titles like NBA 2K24, Guilty Gear -Strive-, and Atomic Heart will leave by the end of the month.

Previous rumors suggested that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would require a 300 GB download, which wasn’t actually true. Activision has also opened a giveaway of 6,000 Black Ops 6 early-access beta codes while Xfinity Rewards members can redeem codes to get access through the Xfinity app or Rewards website.

Players with Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Console subscriptions can access the full Black Ops 6 game, but Game Pass Console subscribers need a Game Pass Core subscription to access online modes like Multiplayer and Zombies. The upcoming game is set to launch on October 25.