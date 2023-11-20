Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle is being sold for €150 less

Have you been longing to buy an Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle? If so, we may have some good news for you.

The Xbox X Series X Diablo 4 has a market retail price of between $500 to $560 at the time of its release back in October this year. But, if you’re from Germany, several online retailers are selling it for a mere €400 (yes, in Euros).

Online retailers include Amazon Germany, MediaMarkt, and Saturn. The bundle includes Xbox Series X with 1 TB storage and a physical copy of Diablo 4.

In fact, Microsoft has also slashed the price of this bundle in its official market. Now, you can also buy the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle for $440 (around €402 in Euros) on Microsoft Store for free 2-3 business day shipping. You can also add a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for $45 extra.

Not just that, but the green console’s camp has been running a giveaway of edible chocolate Xbox controller and its accompanying Willy Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X. The giveaway runs until December 12 this year.