Which Xbox PC Game Pass titles will be on Nvidia GeForce NOW?

Xbox PC Game Pass will soon arrive on Nvidia GeForce Now game-streaming service this week. However, the focal point of curiosity right now is centered around the debut selection of games that will kick off this collaboration – which titles will be available for us to dive into right from the start?

If you may remember, Microsoft inked a 10-year binding deal with GeForce NOW a few months ago to smoothen up Activision Blizzard’s $69 billion acquisition alongside other platforms like Nintendo and Nware. And, as announced during the recent Gamescom event, some of these games would look amazing to play.

“With the Microsoft Store integration, members will see a brand-new Xbox button on supported PC games and can seamlessly launch these titles across their devices, provided they either purchased the standalone games through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription,” says Nvidia in the official announcement.

The titles include: Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion, Party Animals, PAYDAY 3, DOOM 2016, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, Crusader Kings III, Dead Cells, Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, No Man’s Sky, Pentiment, Quake, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, Stellaris, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Trackmania, Valheim, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Wolfenstein:, Youngblood, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

There are plenty of things going on in the gaming community at the moment. In a recent build for Xbox insiders, Redmond officials fixed the installation process for disc-based games. Sony’s PlayStation, its competitor, has also announced its portable handheld gaming console, PlayStation Portal.

Xbox PC Game Pass will arrive on Nvidia GeForce NOW on August 24, 2023.